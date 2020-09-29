MCG puts up online questionnaire for making Ggm 'cyclist-friendly'

Gurugram: With an objective of making Gurugram a city that is friendly to its cyclists, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started an online questionnaire.



According to MCG officials, the intent behind the questionnaire is to get maximum response from residents on how to make the city friendly for its cyclists. The MCG officials further stated that as Gurugram was a growing urban metropolis, making it a "cyclist-friendly" city was a part of comprehensive development.



The questionnaire includes queries ranging from challenges that people face while cycling in the city to also understanding why Gurugram residents want to cycle in the city.



The public administrators in Gurugram for long have been criticised for not preparing infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. Most citizen groups highlight that the increase of vehicular traffic in the city has resulted in not only the rise of road accidents but has also contributed to making Gurugram one of the most polluted cities in the world.



"Most residents here even travel two to three kilometres use their car. Now you know if the same commute can be done with the cycle, how beneficial not only in terms of environment but also in terms of economies of scale as there will be less consumption of fuel. There is a substantial number of people who are fond of cycling but the problem is that the public agencies do not want to provide the adequate infrastructure," said RK Kapoor, a resident of South City who has formed a cycling group with his friends. These groups organise long tours of cycling in Gurugram and areas of South West Delhi.



It has been announced by the Gurugram District Administration that there will be a dedicated cycling track inaugurated in the coming months.



For the first time since March, when cases of COVID-19 began to come out, a major public gathering in the form of a cycle rally was organised in Gurugram on September 22, formally sponsored by public agencies here to celebrate world free car day.



A lot of senior public officials who were a part of the event committed that there will be adequate Capital spent on improving the infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians in the city.

