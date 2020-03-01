MCG prepares list of 1,403 property tax defaulters
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a list of over 1400 property tax defaulters that have dues up to Rs 250 crore. Not willing to compromise on its target of achieving Rs 350 crore, notices have been sent up to 1,403 Gurugram residents that have pending dues up to Rs 10 lakh.
Last year, the MCG had collected Rs 323 crore in property tax.
A time of one month has been given to the defaulters to pay up the pending dues. If the defaulters fail to pay the amount then the MCG will go ahead and seal the commercial units of the defaulters and auction if even after that the amount is not paid.
Starting from December and January, the MCG had begun sealing various properties whose owners had not paid the property tax. Some of these commercial units included banquet halls and small scale industries. "Our officials are committed to collecting the targeted amounts of property tax. Based on the list prepared there are 1,403 citizens who have pending dues up to over Rs 10 lakh. We have served notices to them and even after that they do not pay then we will take strict action against them," said a senior official from MCG.
