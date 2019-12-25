MCG begins setting up of its first multilevel parking

Gurugram: To decongest Sadar Bazaar, one of the oldest and crowded places of Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has begun the process of developing its first multilevel parking at Jacobpura.

With all the tenders awarded for the project the estimated cost of the multilevel parking that is expected to come up at Gurugram's oldest commercial area is estimated to be over Rs 50 crores. The digging for the project has already begun and adequate notices for shifting of shops have been served by the officials. According to the plan the multilevel parking is supposed to have a basement and seven floors. In order to increase its revenue from the project, the MCG also plans to open a commercial area on one of the floors. Barely a few meters from the present site, the MCG is also planning to develop another multilevel parking site at Kamaan Sarai. The project however has hit a bit of hurdle as some of the shops that are located around the area refused to vacate. Interestingly even the Haryana Congress has its land around Kamaan Sarai.

Senior members of Gurugram Congress with the likes of Captain Ajay Yadav has already discussed the matter with Amit Khatri the MCG

Commissioner.