MCDs to begin campaign for preventing dengue, malaria from Aug 25

new delhi: All three municipal corporations in Delhi will be jointly launching a more than a month-long mega campaign on the prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases starting from August 25, officials said on Thursday. This drive will be carried out till September 30 across 272 wards of the three civic bodies - North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.



The three mayors jointly announced the campaign at a press conference here on Wednesday. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said monsoon season and constant rainfall is favourable for breeding larvae of mosquitoes which carry virus that can cause dengue and malaria.

The three municipal corporations will run a mega campaign in all their wards from August 25 to September 30, in which all the Members of Parliament from Delhi, all councillors and officials will participate, he said.

Under this campaign, public awareness drive and spraying of anti-mosquito drugs will be conducted in the city. He said breeding of mosquito larvae has been found this season in 21,339 houses and notices have been issued to 16,642.

At least 48 cases of malaria and 41 of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year till August 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday. Recently, the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

According to data shared by the SDMC, the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the entire city, 10 cases of dengue have been reported in August. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Prakash said handbills and stickers are being distributed to raise awareness about the diseases. In the second phase, releasing Gambujia fishes in reservoirs will be done so that the larvae can be consumed by them. In the third phase, spraying of anti-mosquito medicine will be done in big drains, he said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the EDMC has prepared a strategy for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases and has started taking action accordingly. Larvicides are being sprayed at breeding sites and the public is also being made aware on prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.