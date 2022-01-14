MCDs sitting on MLALAD funds, no work being done, alleges AAP

New Delhi: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Thursday alleged that BJP-ruled MCD is holding MLALAD funds hostage and not doing any work despite taking money under the pressure of BJP councillors.



Bharti said: "SDMC has taken funds from MLAs but did not do any work because of pressures from BJP councillors."

The AAP MLA also said that the MCD was given MLALAD funds in 2018 for the improvement of services road at corner Amar Shakti park, F-block, toward press enclave road, and development of its walkway in Malviya Nagar.

"It has been approved, tendering has taken place, and the contractor is also onboard. The site was also launched in 2018 by the Deputy Commissioner at the time. It's 2022 now, and I have just received an update from the SDMC Commissioner. The Commissioner claims it is really sad but the truth is that it was blocked by the BJP councilors in front of Col. Oberoi, the chairman of the Standing Committee," Bharti added.

He added, "My question to them is why did they take the funds if they had no intention of actually doing the work? MCD has collected funds from numerous MLAs in Delhi, including me, yet they are not working. Why is the BJP is holding our Vidhayak Nidhi fund hostage?"