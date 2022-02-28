MCDs refusing to make yearly audit reports public: AAP

New Delhi: According to AAP, the BJP-led MCD has refused to make its annual audit report public in the last four years in order to conceal their corrupt ways. In 2017-18, the auditor had raised objections on payments of



Rs 3,153 crore by North MCD, Rs 1,252 by East MCD and Rs 1,696 crore by South MCD, as per AAP senior leaders and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

Accusing the BJP of scamming the citizens of Delhi, Pathak urged Delhi BJP president to answer what scams he was hiding by not publishing the audit reports.

Pathak said: "Whenever the MCD initiates its budget proceedings, it is also supposed to present an annual audit report. But the BJP-ruled MCD has outright refused to present audit reports of the current tenure. The AAP has continuously raised its voice against this, even wrote letters through our Leaders of Opposition but to no avail."

He also added: "The BJP has given the same excuse of Covid as a reason for its inadequacies. But the question is: If the budget can be drafted and if the Delhi government itself can release its audit reports, what roadblocks do the BJP-ruled MCD face? The last time they released an audit report was in FY 2017-18. Back then too, it was a mere 38-page document."

As per the leader, the auditor found corruption and scams of almost Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD in 2017-18 and it was reported in the MCD's audit report. He added that ever since that report, the BJP-led MCD has refused to disclose their audits because they are afraid of being caught scamming the citizens of Delhi.

He added, "The BJP is in power for another 10-12 days, does the public not deserve to know where their money has gone? What's even worse is that they're afraid of publishing a report made by their own auditor. Even if we take the 2017-18 figure of Rs 6,000 crore as the benchmark, it will come out to be a corruption of at least Rs 24,000 crore in the last four years.

"I want to ask Adesh Gupta, BJP Mayor, Standing Committee chairman, and all their supporters — what are you trying to hide? Has the quantum of your corruption reached an extent that you've to give up all legalities and moralities to hide it?

"If there are objections of about Rs 6000 crore in the audit report of just one year, then one can figure that these people have been committing scams of about Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 during this entire tenure."

MCD leaders did not respond to these allegations.