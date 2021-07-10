MCDs looting in name of desilting, drains still clogged, says Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the MCD of indulging in corrupt practices in the name of desilting of internal drains while not even five per cent of the drains in the colonies have been



cleaned.

Bharadwaj quoted the North MCD's claim of having extracted 9,883 MT of silt and the South MCD claims to have extracted 35,000 MT of silt, even though no silt has been removed in either parts of the Capital.

"According to the North MCD, they have removed about 9,883 MT of silt from different drains in different colonies. And the South MCD says that they have removed 35,705 MT of silt," he said.

The AAP leader stressed on the importance of removing silt as drains tend to overflow during heavy rainfall if the silt has not been removed. "So, when the rain will come down, the water will overflow and after overflowing, it will reach the main roads," he said.

Bharadwaj said that the South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti should come out on the roads and show the colonies from where this 35k MT of silt has been removed. He further said that crores of rupees have been looted in the name of removing silt from drains in connivance with corporation officials and ministers has been distributed after payment to contractors.

The AAP leader said that in order to take out 35,705 MT of silt roughly 30-40 crores would have been paid to the and if the work has not been done then payment of such huge amount should not have been made.

He said, "You can go and ask in any colony if the residents have seen the MCD's officials come in and remove silt from their drains. You may even conduct a survey. I can say it with conviction that they've not even opened more than 5 percent of the drains in this season, removing silt from them is an altogether different thing."

"A loot of crores has been done together by the ministers and the officials. The payment was done to the contractors and later the same payment will be distributed. We can very strongly say that all this money has been robbed," he alleged.