MCDs issuing notices to new liquor shops, say will seal ones in non-conforming sites

New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Delhi government's new excise policy which is paving the way for 800 new private liquor stores in the Capital, BJP-run civic bodies have, in a bid to quash the opening of the stores, sent notices to various shop owners, sealed stores and formed teams to inspect their contracts.



Leaders from the MCD have raised the issue in various House and Standing Committee meetings, arguing that the opening of these liquor stores will make Delhi unsafe claiming it will "ruin Indian culture"

East MCD has formed 4 teams to inspect the contracts of liquor stores opening in their jurisdiction and has sent notices to 22 liquor contractors. Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, East MCD Mayor, said, "During the inspection, it was found that many of the contract owners in the East MCD area had not deposited the conversion fee/property tax for their stores. Many deficiencies were found in the building plans of the stores as well."

Due to these irregularities, notices were sent to 12 liquor venders in Shahdara South Zone and 10 in Shahdara North Zone, he said. They have been given time till December 10 to correct these irregularities, if they are not able to, the stores will be sealed, the mayor said, adding, "This policy by the Delhi government is harmful to the public and liquor stores opened under this policy are openly flouting the rules which will not be tolerated."

South MCD leaders in a press conference on Tuesday said that they will take stern action against illegal liquor shops being opened in the city under the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government. The North MCD has issued notices to several new liquor stores and sealed one store in Naraina.

Mukesh Suryan, South MCD Mayor, said, "A Special Drive is being conducted to seal illegal liquor shops. SDMC Officials/Staff have been asked to take appropriate action against liquor shops which have not been following MPD-2021 & other necessary guidelines and such liquor shops are being inspected in all zones of the Civic Agency."

He also accused the Delhi government of opening liquor stores in close proximity to schools and temples.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Col (R) B K Oberoi said, "As per the guidelines of MPD-2021, liquor shop cannot be opened in Non-Conforming areas but the Delhi government has been misleading citizens of Delhi." He said the number of liquor stores will increase under this policy and so this might lead to law and order issues.

SDMC Leader of House Indrajeet Sehrawat said, "The government is playing with the Indian Culture as Pink Liquor Shops are being opened for women under the new 'Excise Policy."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is currently seized with almost a dozen petitions against the new Excise Policy but the court has not yet stayed the implementation of the policy.