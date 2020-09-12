'MCDs have not paid salaries to 700 data operators for last several months'

new delhi: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP-ruled MCDs in addition to not paying salaries to sanitation workers, doctors and teacher has not disbursed salaries of 700 data entry operators for the last few months. He said that if the BJP cannot pay salaries to its employees, the party has no right to run the MCD.



Bharadwaj's comment comes after leader of opposition from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Prem Singh Chauhan said that about 700 data operators, who put their lives on risk while working during the Corona period in the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations, have not been getting salaries for several months. The distressed data entry operators have been demanding their salaries as their financial condition has worsened.

Bhardwaj said, "If the BJP-ruled MCDs cannot pay the salaries of the doctors, teachers, sanitation workers and now, the data operators, they have no moral and ethical right to run the MCDs. The BJP should resign from the MCD and hand over its responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party."

Chauhan said, "Everyone knows that nowadays, the BJP-ruled MCD is known as an institution that exploits its employees by making them work without paying salaries to them. Around 700 data operators worked with the NDMC and SDMC, during the peak of the Corona pandemic, at a time when everyone wanted to stay indoors."

A data operator present said, "Our fifth month has started and we have not received any salary so far." The operators were attending office even during the peak of the pandemic and served the people. "We have been unable to afford a single meal," he added.