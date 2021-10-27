MCDs fogged only 5-7% of city — now, we will do it: AAP

New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of dengue, the AAP on Tuesday said it will start a "massive" fogging drive in Delhi and take all other "possible measures" to check the breeding of mosquitoes as it had been forced to take over this role due to the BJP's failure.



The party will start its fogging drive today, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference, even as Delhi BJP spokespeople called this move a gimmick ahead of the civic polls next year.

However, with the BJP refusing to acknowledge the rise in dengue cases, the AAP has said that all its workers and 62 MLAs will work together to make sure every inch of Delhi is fogged.

Bharadwaj also invited all the resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, market associations, and other organisations to support the AAP's fogging drive, and also appealed to the people to take part in the initiative.

Hitting back, the BJP dubbed the AAP's anti-dengue drive "totally farce" and alleged that the AAP leaders are playing politics by trying to "sensationalise" the issue of dengue in Delhi to malign the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

"After looting the hard earned money of the people of Delhi for 15 long years, the BJP is now mercilessly conspiring against their lives. It has not taken a single step to keep dengue in check. Fogging has been done by the BJP-ruled MCDs in only 5-7 per cent area of Delhi. Anti-malaria inspectors have not even gone to the ground yet," the AAP leader alleged.

"We have decided to take charge of public health. Checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers," he added. The party decided to start a fogging drive across Delhi in an emergency meeting held on Monday to deliberate on the current state of affairs with spread of dengue in Delhi. The meeting was attended by AAP councillors and party's district in-charges among others, Bharadwaj said.