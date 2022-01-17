MCDs extend amnesty schemes as financial year comes to an end

New Delhi: The Delhi municipal corporations — North, East and South have launched various amnesty schemes in the past few months in order to relieve citizens and allow them to pay property tax as the financial year comes to an end.



The North MCD launched an amnesty scheme in three stages. In the first stage, by 15 January 2022 all property tax payers can avail the benefit of 100 % interest and penalty waiver and 15 per cent waiver on principal amount on lump sum payment of due property tax. In the second stage, 75 per cent waiver on interest and 100 per cent waiver on penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property tax by February 28, 2022, while there will be no waiver on the principal amount. Along with this, in the third stage, 50 per cent waiver on interest and 100 per cent waiver on penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property tax till March 31, 2022 and no rebate will be given on the principal amount.

Similarly, South MCD announced a General Amnesty Scheme-2020-21 for waiver of interest and penalty to the taxpayers on payment of Property Tax up to date i.e. Financial Year 2021-22, outstanding property tax dues in respect of all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that under the scheme, waiver of 100 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty if up to date payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by January 15, 2022, waiver of 75 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty if up to date payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by February 28, 2022 and waiver of 50 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty if up to date payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by March 31, 2022 are the benefits which a taxpayer can avail.

The EDMC also extended the last date for the amnesty scheme for depositing property tax till January 31, 2022. Earlier, the last date for this scheme was January 15. Under this scheme, 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on deposit of outstanding property tax.