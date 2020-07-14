'MCDs directed to ensure no impermissible industry in non-conforming areas'

New Delhi: The Delhi government has told the National Green Tribunal that municipal corporations have been directed by it to ensure that

no impermissible industry is allowed to operate in the residential and non-conforming area of Delhi and any that have been allowed needs to be sealed permanently.

The Delhi government said that a review meeting was held with concerned agencies and detailed discussions were held with regard to a comprehensive survey of industries functioning without a license in residential areas. "The government has also issued a letter dated May 18 to the three municipal corporations with the direction to ensure compliance of the provisions of MPD 2021 while granting license or NOC to industrial units under the household category in residential and non-conforming areas of Delhi.

The submissions were made in response to a plea to close down industries illegally operating in residential areas in

violation of the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021.