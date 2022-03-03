'MCDs closed all food counters opened under Atal Aahar Yojana'

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP-led MCDs of reaching new lows by bringing disrepute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name for political mileage, the Leaders of Opposition from all three MCDs — South, North and East — held a press conference stating that the BJP has shut all food counters established under the Atal Aahar Yojana.



The three AAP leaders stated that the BJP has acted like hypocrites by closing the food counters after using them to promote themselves. South MCD LOP Prem Chauhan said, "Today, the true face of the BJP has emerged in front of the public — how it mistreats those who nurtured its rise has become clear today. Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name, the man who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, has been brought into disrepute today."

He said that the leaders of BJP used the food counters to promote themselves in the 2017 civic polls and the scheme was highlighted by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. "Whether it is about this scheme or regularising DBC and safai karamcharis, the BJP is only lying," Chauhan added.

East MCD LOP Manoj Tyagi said, "The way the BJP has always presented itself, its policies, and working methods remain the same. The BJP did not hesitate to campaign in the name of Vajpayee, whom the entire country reveres."

He added, "Today we saw Gautam Gambhir chanting 'Jan Rasoi' all across Delhi. Tyagi called on BJP leaders to answer under what proposal was this sloping land provided to Gautam Gambhir's trust?

North MCD LOP Vikas Goel said, "The BJP launched the Atal Aahar Yojana while claiming that it would provide enough food for the poor for just Rs 10. However, all the food counters were quickly closed. It is a pity that the BJP has used politics to make fun of the poor. It seems the party was looking for applause by luring the poor with bread.

"Today, there are no food counters where they used to be. Kitchens were only open for public show before being silently shut. In the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, people's sentiments have been hurt by the BJP. The public will never forgive you, and the public will avenge every lie in the upcoming MCD elections."