MCD: Work for Pet Park in Jangpura to begin soon
New Delhi: The MCD's ambitious project of developing a 'pet park' exclusive for pet dogs and cats has started gaining momentum as the civic body will soon begin its construction work in south Delhi's Jangpura.
Officials said the pet park will have space for pet grooming, off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, veterinary centre, play area, stalls for sale of pet food and accessories. It will also have a day shelter where pets can rest when their masters or owners are away for work.
A senior official of the MCD said that the work on developing a dedicated park for pets has now started slowly as the progress was tardy on the
project earlier due to lack funds and unification of the erstwhile three civic bodies.
Now tenders for the park have been done and the construction work will begin soon. It was stalled due to fund crunch but now we are arranging some funds and we hope to start the work soon, probably in a month's time, the official said.
He said that the 'pet park' will come up in an old park
having one acre area in Jangpura in south Delhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT