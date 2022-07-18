MCD: Work for Pet Park in Jangpura to begin soon

New Delhi: The MCD's ambitious project of developing a 'pet park' exclusive for pet dogs and cats has started gaining momentum as the civic body will soon begin its construction work in south Delhi's Jangpura.

Officials said the pet park will have space for pet grooming, off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, veterinary centre, play area, stalls for sale of pet food and accessories. It will also have a day shelter where pets can rest when their masters or owners are away for work.

A senior official of the MCD said that the work on developing a dedicated park for pets has now started slowly as the progress was tardy on the

project earlier due to lack funds and unification of the erstwhile three civic bodies.

Now tenders for the park have been done and the construction work will begin soon. It was stalled due to fund crunch but now we are arranging some funds and we hope to start the work soon, probably in a month's time, the official said.

He said that the 'pet park' will come up in an old park

having one acre area in Jangpura in south Delhi.