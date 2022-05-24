MCD unified, now pay employees' pending salaries: AAP tells Centre

New Delhi: With a unified MCD formally coming into existence, the AAP Monday demanded the BJP-led Central government "immediately" pay the pending salaries of the civic body's employees.



Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the teachers of the civic body-run schools have not got their salaries for the past six months, while sanitation workers have been waiting for their salaries for past 2-3 months.

The salaries of "hundreds of the MCD employees" including junior engineers and assistant engineers have not be paid for the past 5-6 months, he said.

Why is the BJP making the MCD employees suffer to this extent even after bringing the MCD directly under the Centre? he asked.

The AAP leader said the people of Delhi were "eagerly" waiting for the municipal elections, hoping the new civic body will solve their problems. Instead of holding elections, the BJP-led Central government brought a law for unification of the three civic bodies in the national capital to remain at helm, he charged.

"They promised to eradicate all off the MCD's woes. All BJP leaders said the MCD would be transformed radically under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said all the salaries, pension-PF payments and dues would be cleared, trash would be taken out and Delhi would be cleaner than ever, the AAP leader said.

"The MCD is unified. Now, the BJP should fulfil its promises. Release the salary of the employees immediately." he added.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on Sunday. According to senior officials, nine additional commissioners have been allocated departments and office spaces at different floors of the Civic Centre, while three deputy commissioners were also appointed. They said the unification process started by bringing some officials of erstwhile east corporation into its head office at the Civic Centre and also by making a single website for the three MCDs.