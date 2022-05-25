MCD unification: Users unable to access few services on portal

New Delhi: Shortly after the reunification of three Delhi municipal corporations — South, North and East into one civic body — all online services that they provided were shifted onto one website for the convenience of users. However, due to the lack of infrastructure and short notice, users have complained of not being able to access certain services.



Several services were shifted online, including the payment of property tax, registrations of birth/death certificates, issuing of licences, etc, to ensure that citizens can easily avail them from anywhere. The merger of the three civic bodies has also led to merging of these services onto one portal. But users have claimed that they have faced difficulties since the new portal was launched and are not able to pay property tax online or have not been able to avail licences.

A senior official from the MCD claimed that since the portal is in its developing stages, there are going to be technical difficulties, however, the civic body is working hard to get rid of any issues as quickly as possible. The civic official also added that most issues will be resolved in a fortnight's time and users do not need to worry about it as all services will be available shortly.

Another civic body official from the property tax department claimed that they have not received any complaint about the portal so far and would like to emphasise on the fact that the portal is functioning well. However, a resident of Lajpat Nagar stated that despite attempting to file their taxes online, they were not able to because the portal kept failing. The civic body official said that the MCD will fix all issues completely soon and there is no need to worry.