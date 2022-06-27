MCD to train 100 employees for efficient disaster management
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in collaboration with NDRF will train its 100 employees for efficient disaster management so that any natural calamity can be dealt with promptly, an official statement said on Sunday.
Training will be given to civic employees at the Shahdara South Zone office located at Udyog Sadan in Patparganj Industrial Area from June 30 onwards, it said. According to the statement, 100 MCD employees have been identified for the training in the first phase and these include gardener, technical staff, Beldar among others.
A senior MCD official said that the civic body has written a letter to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), requesting to inspect the building along with available facilities like auditorium and open ground at the Shahdara South Zone office so that the training can be imparted in an optimal manner.
Through this programme, employees will be given a basic training to become 'primary responders' and it will include safe practices to be followed during rescue, first aid, team coordination, removal of uprooted trees, building debris etc, the statement said.
An MCD official said the city had witnessed a number of tragedies, including fire incidents at factories and hotels in Mundka, Bawana, Aanaj Mandi and Arpit Hotel in the last few years. The role of "primary responders" become crucial in such incidents till expert NDRF teams arrive for rescue operations, the official said.
