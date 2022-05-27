MCD teachers demand special economic package from Centre

new delhi: Despite releasing one month salary, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) still has to pay pending dues of over five months to its employees. Several civic body employees have complained that one month's salary will not fix the situation.



MCD teachers have requested that all outstanding arrears be paid as soon as possible. As per the Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation (Teachers Union of MCD), approximately 14,000 corporation teachers are yet to be paid their outstanding dues. The BJP-led MCD has been struggling financially and has shifted the blame to the Delhi government stating that they have not released the constitutionally directed funds of the MCD.

The teachers union headed to the BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier this week to put forth their demands of salaries to the party heads. They have asked the BJP to take responsibility of the civic body going ahead and ensure that all salaries and dues are paid on time. They have also demanded a special economic package from the Centre for all corporation employees, so that they are taken care of.

MCD special officer Ashwani Kumar said that the civic body is working hard to ensure all employees get their dues. He added that teachers should also be aware of the issue of funds and see where they are supposed to come instead of directly blaming us. The BJP-led civic body has blamed the Delhi government for blocking their funds.