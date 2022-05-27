MCD teachers demand special economic package from Centre
new delhi: Despite releasing one month salary, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) still has to pay pending dues of over five months to its employees. Several civic body employees have complained that one month's salary will not fix the situation.
MCD teachers have requested that all outstanding arrears be paid as soon as possible. As per the Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation (Teachers Union of MCD), approximately 14,000 corporation teachers are yet to be paid their outstanding dues. The BJP-led MCD has been struggling financially and has shifted the blame to the Delhi government stating that they have not released the constitutionally directed funds of the MCD.
The teachers union headed to the BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier this week to put forth their demands of salaries to the party heads. They have asked the BJP to take responsibility of the civic body going ahead and ensure that all salaries and dues are paid on time. They have also demanded a special economic package from the Centre for all corporation employees, so that they are taken care of.
MCD special officer Ashwani Kumar said that the civic body is working hard to ensure all employees get their dues. He added that teachers should also be aware of the issue of funds and see where they are supposed to come instead of directly blaming us. The BJP-led civic body has blamed the Delhi government for blocking their funds.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail26 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Centre withdraws offer to sell 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
India fastest growing economy among G-20 countries: PM26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Govt mulls scrapping requirement of forest clearance for exploration...26 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Chief Minister, not Governor, to be Chancellor of state-run varsities26 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT