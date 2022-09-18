MCD starts Indian Swachhata League

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started the Indian Swachhata League under the 'Swachh Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 'Sewa Divas'.



Indian Swachhata League has begun from three major tourist places of Delhi — Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh, Qutub Minar complex at Mehrauli and Akshardham complex at Pandav Nagar. Various Swachhata based programs and activities like street plays, awareness drives, waste-to-art exhibitions were successfully organised with the active participation of citizens at these tourist places.

Citizens participated in these programs and joined the 'Delhi Swachhta Prahari' team of 'Indian Swachhta League'. Main objective behind organising this programme is to achieve the target of garbage free city through public participation.

In Qutub Minar complex around 500 citizens, students, teachers, MCD employees, Safai Sainiks, NGOs participated in the various programs and activities. A public awareness campaign was conducted by the students of MCD schools at Qutub Park.

Delhi Swachhata Prahari' team organised Puppet show programs and street plays on ban single use plastics and source segregation. Waste-to-art exhibition was also organised.

Similarly, in Bharat Darshan Park, swachhta based programs were organised. A waste-to-art exhibition and a street play organised at Bharat Darshan Park, people were also made aware about principles of 3 R's (Reduce Recycle, Reuse) of waste disposal, segregation of waste at source, use of recycled items.

In Akshardham Temple, a painting competition was organised in which a large number of Municipal Corporation of Delhi school students participated. Message of swachhta and single use plastic ban was given through plug run and street play.

This league is being organised from September 19 to October 2, 2022. A link has also been issued by the Union Ministry of Home and Urban Development, Government of India to engage more and more citizens in the Indian Swachhta League program.