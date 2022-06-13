MCD starts corruption complaint cell: Officials

New Delhi: The MCD has established a "Corruption Complaint cell". The cell will deal with the complaints of corruption against municipal officials/departments. Any person can file or lodge his complaints on corruption pertaining to corporations in writing or through email.



MCD has issued an email id, telephone number and address on which the complaints can be registered. This cell will be pertinent to the newly-reunited MCD. The civic body has often been accused of mass corruption by officials that has led to lack of resources and other issues. As per officials, the newly-appointed Special Officer Ashwani Kumar and Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti will be reviewing matters of corruption closely.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq.) will be the officer incharge of the corruption complaint cell who will work under the supervision of Additional Commissioner and will ensure that complaints are redressed and appropriate action, if needed, is taken.