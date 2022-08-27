MCD seals and demolishes over 600 unauthorised constructions in S Delhi

New Delhi: Municipal corporation of Delhi's South Zone has launched a massive demolition and sealing drive against unauthorised constructions in parts of South Delhi. The civic body has taken action against several unauthorised constructions in the area; they have demolished 473 properties and sealed 157 properties so far.



Unauthorised constructions in areas such as Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Kishangarh, Khanpur, Savitri Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Mehrauli etc were demolished or sealed this year from January 1 to August 18, 2022.

The field staff of Building Department of South Zone has been exclusively focused in taking demolition and sealing action against unauthorised construction. The department regularly inspected parts of South Delhi to identify any illegal properties. Illegal

construction that were found in blatant violations of various laws and luring the general public into buying cheaper flats with extra ground coverage were demolished or sealed by MCD.

Officials from the civic body said, "During these actions, the properties have been left in uninhabitable conditions, so that the same cannot be used for habitable or other purposes and there remains no scope for further unauthorised constructions. On some occasions, there was stiff resistance from the owners' local residents, who tried to create ruckus and hindrances to thwart the

demolition staff from taking the demolition actions, but overcoming all such hindrances, successful demolition and sealing actions were taken by the Building Department South Zone."

Municipal corporation of Delhi plans to further intensify the demolition drive. Earlier this year, several properties were demolished by the

MCD across the Capital in areas such as Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, Merchand Market, Najafgarh, etc.