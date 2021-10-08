MCD safai karamcharis working at house of BJP leaders: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the safai karamcharis of the MCD instead of sweeping the streets are working at the houses of the BJP leaders. Bharadwaj said that reasons for the absence of the safai karamcharis from their regular work is because of their employment at the BJP leader's private residences while they are being paid by the Corporation money.



"The High Court also doubts if the workers are even present at their designated locations during their working time of duty. To inspect the same, we should find ways like geo-mapping or tracker systems to ensure if they are even present at their duty location or not," Bharadwaj added.

The conditions of surroundings around any location possible is pitiful because there is no maintenance of the roads and the garbage is always omnipresent, the workers appointed are not doing their duties of cleaning the waste off the pathways and home fronts, he said. "It is shameful how Delhi's roads are covered with huge dumps of untreated garbage and still, they come to us and ask for their salaries. A few months back this same bench commented how they perceive SDMC is just working to utilize 70 per cent of their funds in distributing salaries and pensions rather than sanitation and development," the AAP leader said.