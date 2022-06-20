MCD releases Rs 547.88 crore towards 1 month's salary of all its employees

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) released Rs 547.88 crore towards one month's salary of all its employees and one month's pension of retired employees on Monday. The MCD was under financial crunch and has not been able to pay regular salaries of several employees under it.



They released one month's salary for all its officers and staff and one month's pension of retired employees since the unification of erstwhile three corporations of Delhi. The MCD said: "This is a momentous development in light of the financial hardships the corporation has been facing since long and it is also indicative of sound and effective financial management being carried out by the corporation. MCD is committed to consistent augmentation of its revenue so that developmental works can be done and salary and pensions are released in a time-bound manner."

Employees of the civic body have complained about non-payment of salaries, delay in pensions, etc for many months. MCD released a sum of Rs 404 crore towards the salary of its employees and Rs 143.88 crore for pension of retired employees. MCD has released a total amount of Rs 547.88 crore for salary and pension of one month out of which Rs 300 crore has come as its share from Delhi government and remaining amount of Rs 247.88 crore has been generated from internal revenue of the corporation.

The civic body was unified after 10 years of working as a trifurcated body — East, North and South MCD. The centre justified the reunification by stating it will stabilise the financial issues within the MCD and give it financial autonomy instead of depending on funds from any other body.