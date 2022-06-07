MCD releases Rs 223.27 cr towards 1 month's dues of swachchta sainiks
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi released Rs 223.27 crore towards the salaries of swachchta sainiks. They will be able to pay one month's salary for all sanitation workers with this amount. Sanitation workers are amongst the several workers who have not received their salaries for the past five months.
As per officials, the entire amount has been accumulated through the revenue earned from the civic body. There are approximately over 50,000 sanitation workers under the MCD, on both permanent and contractual basis.
Special officer Ashwani Kumar had stated that sanitation work will be MCDs priority in the upcoming few months. MCD has said that it is committed to the welfare of all its employees. In May, the civic body had released salaries of one month for all its employees.
The financially-strained MCD has been working on revenue generation projects and has also repeatedly asked the Delhi government to release the funds they are obligated to. MCD was reunified on 22 May, after serving as three bodies; North, South and East. MCD's finance department is in the process of preparing a roadmap for effective dissemination of its duties, as per MCD officials.
