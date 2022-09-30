MCD releases pending salaries of employees of erstwhile civic bodies

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has stepped up efforts to release pending salaries of civic employees, it said. Three corporations — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation — were merged into a new civic entity in May this year.

"MCD has released salaries up to September 2022 of Group D employees of the SDMC, and up to August 2022 of Group D employees of NDMC and EDMC," the civic body said.

The municipal corporation is stepping up efforts for timely payment of salaries to its employees, it said. The MCD said it requires Rs 1,126.43 crore to pay salaries and pensions up to September this year.

"Group A, B and C employees of the erstwhile SDMC have been paid salaries up to August; and Group A, B and C employees of the erstwhile NDMC have been paid salaries up to July and Group B and C employees of the erstwhile EDMC have been paid salaries up to June this year. And, Group A employees paid salaries up to May 2022".