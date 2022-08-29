MCD receives funds from Urban Dev Ministry for Horticulture dept

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Horticulture Department received funds from the Urban Development Ministry of Rs 1.75 crore for the procurement of latest and high quality lawn mowers and hedge trimmers.



MCD's Horticulture Department has started using mechanical appliances in large numbers at its parks, nurseries and green waste management centres.

The department has procured 122 lawn mowers and 122 hedge trimmer for better maintenance and beautification of parks under its

jurisdiction.

The lawn mower and hedge trimmer machines will make the work of maintenance including mowing of grass, pruning and beautification in parks quick and smooth.

The newly procured machines will be distributed to all the zones for further deployment in parks/nurseries.

The civic body's Horticulture Department has been working to beautify all parks under the MCD and have launched several projects in the last year to beautify and maintain the parks.