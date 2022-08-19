MCD rebuts allegations of not providing supplies to students

New Delhi: Responding to the allegations made by the AAP regarding the lack of supplies in schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the civic body said that their education department has adopted effective and scientific methods for teaching of students in its schools which has resulted in record breaking enrollment in the current academic session.



MCD officials stated that the total number of students studying in MCD schools has crossed 9,10,00, the highest in the last 5 years. The civic body said that this is a testimony to the quality education provided by them. They added that MCD had given requisition of textbooks to the Delhi government run Delhi Bureau of Textbooks at the start of academic session. DBTB started delivery of textbooks in June. Additional demand for textbooks has been put up with DBTB and delay in getting textbooks is at the end of DBTB. It is hoped that the books will be provided shortly and a small number of schools where the problem has surfaced will be duly supplied with textbooks.

Further smashing AAP's claims, the civic body spoke about the several welfare schemes for students within MCD schools such as free textbooks, uniforms etc. For running these welfare schemes for academic session 2022-2023, MCD needs Rs 162 crore out of which the Delhi government has provided a meagre amount of Rs 37.5 crore which is less than 25% of the required amount.

Before the unification of erstwhile three corporations of Delhi, the SDMC directly deposited the amount meant for purchasing uniforms in the account of students. But due to non-release of funds from Delhi government, erstwhile North Corporation and East Corporation failed to transfer the uniform amount into account of students. As soon as the Delhi government will provide funds related to purchase of uniform, the same will be transferred to students, the civic body stated.