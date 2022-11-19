MCD polls: BJP leaders seek to micromanage campaign

New Delhi: Nearly 4,000 party workers, including leaders from BJP-ruled states, have descended to Delhi for micromanagement of its campaign and ensure efficient voter

outreach ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls next month, party leaders said on Friday.

The BJP leaders, state unit functionaries, MLAs and civic body office bearers from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are holding regular meetings with the candidates and the party workers for "maximum impact" of the campaign for elections to 250 wards on December 4, a Delhi BJP leader said.

BJP poll strategists, including general secretary Sunil Bansal and secretary Sunil Deodhar and Delhi unit incharge Baijayant Jay Panda, are regularly holding meetings on the poll campaign, he said.

"The senior leaders of the party are also reaching out to party leaders and workers miffed with not being considered for party tickets in the polls and trying to persuade them to continue working for the party," he said. To micromanage the poll campaign at ward level, BJP has roped in 4,000

volunteers that include former MLAs, corporators from neighbouring states Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. These

volunteers are groomed and trained by Bansal.