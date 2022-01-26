MCD polls: 46 wards to be reserved for SC, half for women

New Delhi: The State Election Commission on Tuesday released the list of reserved wards for the upcoming Delhi Municipal polls, out of 272 wards, 46 remain reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates in Delhi. And over half of the seats reserved in the general and SC have been reserved for women candidates.



The three Delhi MCDs; South, North and East have 104, 104 and 64 wards respectively. The distribution of reserved seats has been done keeping in mind the SC population in each ward. A total of 20 wards have been reserved for SC candidates in North MCD, out of 10 have been reserved for SC women candidates. The remaining 84 wards have been equally divided between the general category and women candidates.

In South MCD, a total of 15 wards have been reserved for SC candidates, with 8 being reserved for SC women candidates and 7 for SC candidates. Out of the remaining 89 wards, 45 have been allocated to women candidates and 44 to the general category. East MCD has only 64 wards, out of which a total of 11 wards have been reserved for SC candidates, with 6 for SC women and 5 for SC candidates. From the 53 wards, 27 have been reserved for women and 26 for the general category.

The polls are expected to happen in March-April 2022.