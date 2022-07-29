MCD playing with lives of Delhiites: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday accused the BJP-led MCD of playing with the lives of Delhiites by not procuring dengue-chikungunya medicines in time. AAP legislator and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak explained that for the first time ever, MCD has neither procured dengue-chikungunya medicines nor run an awareness campaign. He also mentioned that because of the Kejriwal government's efforts the number of dengue cases recorded in the Capital have been limited to 33.

Pathak said, "Among the biggest achievements of the Kejriwal government in the last 5-6 years has to be the way it has managed to plug dengue-chikungunya outbreaks. Back in 2013-14, dengue and chikungunya deaths in Delhi used to be constant headlines on TV news. Hospitals were full of patients through and through. But CM Arvind Kejriwal's team took over the cause like a mission and even today, chikungunya and dengue patients have declined radically. This is a matter of contentment for all the people of Delhi but it seems to be hurting someone's eye."