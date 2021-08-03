MCD owes Delhi govt around Rs 6,500 cr, claims AAP MLA

new delhi: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Delhi government does not owe money to the MCD and in fact it is the corporation that has to return around Rs 6,500 crore to the government.

He said that the North MCD has enough money to give funds to their own councilors but no money to pay the salaries of doctors, nurses, cleaners and other employees. He also said that the North MCD owes Rs 2,407 crore to the state government and instead of returning the money it has decided to give Rs 50 lakh to its councilors.

"Moreover, the MCD owes the Delhi government about Rs. 6,500 crore and the North MCD has to return Rs 2,407 crore to the Delhi government that they had borrowed in the form of a loan. The interest on this loan too has not been paid for many years," he said.

The MCD does not pay salaries to the employees so that the employees sit on dharna and then the corporation can extort money from the government, he alleged.

The corporation does not even pay the salaries of their employees for three to six months, he alleged. The AAP leader further alleged that the MCD wastes their money in the rampant corruption within the corporation and then forces the Delhi government into giving them money.