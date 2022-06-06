MCD organises progs on World Environment Day
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day organised various programmes in its 12 zones with the theme "Only One Earth" - Living in harmony with nature."
The civic body constructed a wall painting spread over 12,000 sq ft on Moti Bagh flyover. It is the largest single wall painting in Delhi-NCR. This wall painting has been made by a CSR fund received from 'Kone Elevators'. MCD has also painted murals giving the message of environmental protection on the walls of PGDAV College in the Central Zone.
MCD, in association with the students of Delhi Street Art, Plogman of India and Corporation School R-Block, has conducted a cleanliness drive in Rajendra Nagar in Karol Bagh Zone. Students, participating in this programme, picked up garbage and took a pledge to keep the city clean. Structures in the Central Zone made of scrap said "I love Delhi".
Along with 28 dispensaries in the planted Harsingar trees with medicinal properties. Dogs were also vaccinated in the area. MCD, in association with ITC WOW, organised an environmental protection awareness rally In West Zone and educational kits were also distributed to the children of rag pickers and safai sainiks. The trees were planted in the Kal Shakti Park, Dwarka along with a workshop on segregation and proper management of garbage was organized in the Najafgarh Zone.
Several other programmes were hosted in all zones of the civic body.
