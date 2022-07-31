MCD organises 'Malba Walk'

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi organised a 'Malba Spotting Walk' in collaboration with the Malba Project by Najafgarh Zone. The walk was organised on July 30-31 to scout and lift C&D waste lying in the open, especially in the unauthorised colonies and dumped at the place identified by the MCD.



Several people participated in this walk. On Saturday, the walk started from Palampur metro station and ended at the community centre of the MCD, Dabri. During the walk, grievances related to C&D waste lying in the open received through 311 app were taken up and about one and a half trucks of C&D waste were lifted from the area.

MCD trucks and JCB machines lifted the C&D waste from the different spots and collected it at the Dumping Ground identified by the MCD staffers. After this, an exhibition was organised by the Malba Project at the Community Centre, Dabri and people were told in what forms they can get C&D waste in the area and why it is necessary to dispose of it. Also, bad impacts on the health of C&D waste were discussed in detail.

Deputy Commissioner, Najafgarh Zone, Pradeep Kumar informed that in the two-day Malba Spotting Walk, about 40 complaints were settled regarding malba lying in the open. Malba was picked up and dumped at JET Store Manglapuri. He said that a large number of people from RWAs also participated in this program.

A street play was also performed by the 'Shades

Group' of Keshav Mahavidyalaya to make the public aware about the C&D waste management.