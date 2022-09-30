MCD organises free anti-rabies vax camp for pet and stray dogs

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday organised an anti-rabies vaccination programme for pet and stray dogs. During the campaign 1,332 dogs were vaccinated. MCD hosted the campaign in honour of World Rabies Day.

Dogs in all zones of the MCD were vaccinated, 370 dogs in Rohini zone, 316 dogs in South zone, 344 dogs in Najafgarh zone, 175 dogs in West zone, 57 dogs in Karol Bagh zone and 70 dogs in Shahdara south zone were vaccinated.This free vaccination program was jointly organised by the MCD's Veterinary Services Department, National Center for Disease Control and Animal Husbandry Department, government of Delhi.