MCD organises 3-day training programme for its employees
New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has organised a training programme for 60 of its employees in the Shahdara North zone on disaster management. This programme was organised at the headquarters of Shahdara South zone at Udyog Sadan.
The NDRF designed the training programme and provided it for MCD employees as per the requirement and responsibilities of MCD for capacity building of their employees for handling any emergency situation.
The three-day training programme includes sensitisation about disaster management in general, basic MFR including CPR, FBAO, lifting and moving of patient, blood control, first aid, CSSR equipment handling and cutting techniques, rope rescue from high-rise building, improvised rafting techniques and do's & don'ts during disaster.
MCD officials said: "MCD in coordination with NDRF is continuously working on strengthening and upgrading the skills of their employees as the first responder through its various outreach programs viz. training, awareness programme and mock exercises to provide best professional services to the residents of Delhi."
