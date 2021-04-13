MCD officer held for seeking bribe to release salary

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday said that it had arrested an Assistant Sanitary Inspector of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractual worker of the MCD in exchange for releasing his unpaid salaries and putting him back on duty.



This comes as the North MCD continues to grapple with a serious fund crunch leaving many of its employees, including healthcare workers and sanitation workers, unpaid for months on end.

According to CBI officials, Om Pal, posted in Kishanganj, had first demanded that the complainant in the case pay him the Rs 8,000 that was deposited in his account as salary arrears in exchange for assigning him work again and releasing his pending salaries. The MCD official had then allegedly gone on to demand Rs 4,000 in bribe to enroll the complainant on duty and release his salaries.

The complainant, who has been a temporary contract worker for the MCD since 1998, has also alleged that Pal, used to confiscate the ATM cards of his and other temporary workers like him and withdraw money from their salary accounts at will, leaving peanuts for them to survive on.

In fact, the complainant's ATM card was first with the Sanitary Inspector of the area and when it expired, the new card came to his home address. But even before Pal demanded the Rs 8,000 paid to the complainant in arrears, he allegedly demanded that the complainant hand over his new ATM card as well.

Officials said that a case was registered against Pal after the complainant decided to report the matter as he did not want to pay the bribe amount. Accordingly, sleuths from the probe agency laid a trap and caught Pal red-handed accepting the alleged bribe amount of Rs 4,000. One temporary staff member of the MCD was also caught in the trap.

Raids at Pal's office premises had resulted in the recovery of several "incriminating documents", including blank signed cheques and ATM cards, officials said. The searches also led CBI officers to another Sanitary Inspector's home in Ghaziabad and Rs 38 lakh in cash there, they said, adding that his role in the case is also being probed.