MCD not acting against BJP member for overcharging for pyre wood: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-run South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was refusing to take action against a member of the BJP, who was allegedly overcharging grieving families for pyre wood at a crematorium run by an NGO he is associated with.



Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti and South MCD Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan said on Wednesday that the crematorium in Mangolpuri was being run by BJP Mehrauli's RWA president Sanjay Aggarwal's NGO, Shree Shyam Navodaya Sanskriti Sangh.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is the principal opposition to the BJP in the upcoming MCD polls, said that an investigation by the civic body administration itself had shown that the crematorium was overcharging families for pyre wood and other supplies.

They added that based on this probe, there was also a proposal in the Standing Committee to further investigate the issue and take appropriate action, which was referred back by the Standing Committee Chair Col BK Oberoi.

"They (the crematorium) are overcharging for all the other materials used in the funeral. The entries of those who died are also being counted wrongly. If 100 people have been cremated, then the next is given the number 999 directly," Chauhan alleged.

The South MCD leader said that the internal probe had recommended measures to change the administration of the crematorium. It said that some other NGO should be given the responsibility or the MCD should take it over, the AAP leader said, adding that the Standing Committee chair refused to agree to take action against them.