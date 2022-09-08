MCD issues order restricting entry of outsiders to schools without permission

New Delhi: Days after several AAP MLAs visited Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools and highlighted their "poor condition", the MCD has issued an order restricting the entry of outsiders, saying they can only enter with prior permission of senior authorities.

The order also directs that no visitor be allowed to take photographs or videos of the school campuses and to lodge a police complaint if anyone tries to enter the premises forcefully.

The order was issued on Tuesday, a senior official said, and shared a copy of the order.

"On August 27, some anti-social elements entered Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Nand Nagri, on the pretext of being parents and attacked a school teacher, causing him serious injury during school hours. On September 3, similar incidents took place in several MCD schools.

"In order to make school a safe and secure place for all concerned, including students, staff and parents, the entry of outsiders should be given with due permission of the department only," said the order issued by the education department.

The AAP legislators, including the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, on September 3 had live-streamed their visit to the schools on social media platforms, highlighting the "poor condition" of their buildings, classrooms, toilets and campuses, and slammed the BJP for raising questions on the Delhi government's expenditure on the construction of its schools.