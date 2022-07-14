MCD issues notices to 40K residents over property tax
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued notices to around 40,000 residents whose property tax records of any financial year or payment receipts are not available with the civic body, officials said on Wednesday.
They said that in some cases people have also been asked to furnish their tax payment details since 2004, but the number of such cases is "miniscule".
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP-led MCD has found another way to "intimidate and extort" people of Delhi, and demanded that all the notices be immediately withdrawn.
"If it is about showing receipt for a period of six months or so, one can easily do that," AAP's in-charge of political affairs in MCD Durgesh Pathak said.
"But how can a person show receipts of the payment made towards house tax since 2004?" he asked.
