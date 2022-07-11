MCD implements uniform rates for granting new Factory License

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has implemented uniform rates of licence fee for granting of new factory licence, renewal of factory licence and household licence. The new rates for the licences will be applicable from July 5, 2022.



Factory owners will have to apply and pay for the factory licence and its renewal, as per the revised rates now. The factory licence fees shall be automatically increased by 15 per cent every three years of the implementation of the policy.

Registration fee (one time) and licence fee (one time) for obtaining new factory licence, category and fee has been fixed according to the power load (horsepower) of the factory, in which the minimum fee is Rs 2,000 to maximum is Rs 50,000. and the application and processing fee for the categories is Rs 1,000. Application and processing fee for renewal of factory licence is Rs 1,000.

For household factories also, the category and fees have been fixed according to the power load (horsepower) of the factory. Registration fee (one time) is minimum Rs 2,000 and maximum is Rs 4,000.

Application and processing fee for all categories is Rs 1,000 in the first year which is increased to Rs 2,000 in the second year and Rs 3,000 in the third year. Application and processing for all categories of renewal of household factory licence is Rs 1,000 in first year, Rs 2,000 in second year and 3,000 in third year. Licence can be renewed within 30 days from the date of expiry without any penalty and thereafter a penalty at 5 per cent per month and double at the end of the year or as per the rate of penalty fixed from time to time shall be charged.