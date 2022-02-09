'MCD harassing their staff who have been protesting for salaries'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party in a statement alleged that the MCD has been mentally harassing its employees who have been protesting for over 70 lakh hours for their dues.



The corporation employees have gone to the streets protesting against the BJP over 10 times in the last one year.

AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP has been looting the MCD to such an extent that it has no money to pay its employees.

"Every single employee of the MCD be it sanitation workers, horticulture staff, teachers or doctors, everyone has been completely left broken from inside due to the barbaric rule of the BJP. They haven't been paid salaries for almost half a year now," the AAP leader said.

He said that the BJP leaders are so inhumane that the MCD employees have had to protest even to get the most basic facilities while the party's councillors are getting richer day by day because of their scams.

"In the last one year, MCD employees have been forced to spend nights out on the streets and face the beatings of the police because of the arrogance of the BJP. These protests have taken up as long as 53 days from the normalcy of their lives. They've been unable to dispense their duties because of the inefficiency of the BJP and the corruption of its leaders," he said.