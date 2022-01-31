MCD giving land to its own leaders by using NGOs as facade: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement alleged that the MCD is giving land to its own leaders by using NGOs as a facade.



The Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that documents from the North MCD have revealed that BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal recommended giving land to the NGO owned by her husband. He further alleged that the Corporation's Assistant Commissioner took the step of giving land to a BJP leader which the Delhi BJP president is aware of.

"BJP's top leadership and Adesh Gupta may also be involved in this or else all this may be happening at their behest. They will undoubtedly be aware of it. It cannot be that the Assistant Commissioner of MCD made such a major decision and gave land to the husband of a BJP councillor while the Delhi BJP president was unaware," Pathak added.

The leader said that in the last 6-7 months the MCD has brought proposals to sell off Chandni Chowk's Gandhi Maidan Parking, Pitampura's Shiva Market Parking, Qutab Road Parking, Novelty Cinema Land, Naniwala Bagh among others. The MCD gives away lands to a non-governmental organisation for care and upkeep for say 50-100 years. All the NGOs which get the lands are run by BJP leaders themselves, he added.

The party said that it has a letter that states that the North MCD Assistant Commissioner gave a land parcel in Ashok Vihar's Keshavpuram zone to an NGO owned by Rajendra Kumar who is the ward councillor Manju Khandelwal's husband. The land was given to that NGO on the recommendation of the BJP's councillor who is Khandelwal herself. "The councillor, who is the wife of the NGO owner, has written that this land should be given to the NGO. They'll look after it. They will see whether to build an entertainment park or something else on that land," he said.

"They've been doing all of this despite knowing that the Delhi government needs land to build schools and Mohalla Clinics. They refuse to give us land so that we can open more schools, but will happily sell schools to earn profits," he said.