MCD finishes over 96% work of desilting of drains
New Delhi: MCD has removed more than 87,000 metric tonnes of silt from 688 drains and is planning to successfully complete more than 96 per cent work of desilting of drains before June 15. The civic body is taking these actions considering the onset of monsoon in the national Capital.
MCD officials said that they have an adequate number of machinery/equipment needed for taking out silt from the drains as well personnel who are trained to deal with them in the prescribed
manner. The silt taken out of the drains is being sent to the landfill site and its monitoring is being done through RFID tags.
MCD has also claimed that the entire process of desilting is computerised and there is no scope for human interference. They have also requested PWD, DSIIDC and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi government to complete the cleaning of all the drains falling under their jurisdiction before monsoon rains since the majority of drains in the city are interconnected.
