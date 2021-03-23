MCD engineer shot dead by man out on bail in Gzb over petty feud

Ghaziabad: An engineer with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was shot dead by a man who was out on bail in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad on Sunday evening. Cops said that the accused had history of feud with the victim over petty issues as they lived in same locality.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Gajendra Verma (50), a resident of Sikrod village in Nandgram area. The accused identified as Chhatar Singh, after coming out on bail intercepted Verma and dragged him to his house where he along with his two sons assaulted him before shooting him.

Police have said that the accused and victim had a history of feud with each other. "Both the victim and accused lived in same locality and around five months before they had an altercation when the victim had taken out his pet dog in the village. However, the matter escalated on Saturday following which a heated argument broke out between Singh and Verma," said a senior police officer.

"A police compliant was filed by Verma against Singh and his son after which police booked them for creating nuisance on the compliant filed by Verma. On Sunday, the accused persons got bail and late in evening, Chhatar Singh, his son Lavi and Gaurav dragged Verma to their house, thrashed his brutally before shooting at him," the officer added.

While police have claimed to arrest the main accused in case, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against three persons in connection with the matter. "Teams have been formed and we are making efforts to nab other accused as well. The body of deceased was handed over to family after performing post-mortem while further investigations into the case are underway," said

police.

Following the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain proper law and order.