MCD employs tech-driven methods to educate students about waste management through AI
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be introducing a programme to educate students about waste management through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim of making them aware of technology-driven activities.
In collaboration with ITC WOW and Sultan Chand Publication, 25 smart schools of MCD will be starting this programme. Initially, the programme has been started in 25 smart schools of MCD in Keshavpuram zone. Zonal DC Naveen Agarwal, Deputy Director of Education Sujata Malik, Ashish Agrawal, Director of Sultan Chand Publications and Umakant, Director ITC WOW along with the principals and teachers of schools under Keshavpuram Zone were present on the occasion of launching the programme.
This is a unique initiative taken by the MCD in their schools, and this will enable several students interest in science based courses. The civic body, through the initiative, has aimed to infuse scientific approach among the school students. To conduct the programme in a proper manner, MCD will set up computer labs in all 25 schools. The programme is conducted by E-SREE NGO and Method AI which is being run by Sultan Chand Publication. Both the organisations will provide training of Artificial Intelligence to the teachers and students.
Students of MCD schools, with the help of this programme, will know about the importance of waste disposal at source stations. Further, educational tours of recycling industries will also be organised for the students. Eventually, MCD plans to introduce many such programmes in their schools.
