MCD elections: AAP releases list of 30 'star campaigners'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released its list of 30 'star campaigners' for upcoming MCD elections on December 4.



The list includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Ministers from Delhi & Punjab Cabinet, MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi MLAs, and AAP office bearers.

Earlier in the day while responding to a question during a press conference about a clash in the timeline of Gujarat assembly and MCD elections, Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that equal attention and effort will be put by his party in the campaign of both these elections.

The preparations for the forthcoming MCD elections are in full swing and AAP has made garbage disposal, landfills and cleanliness within the capital a core issue around which it intends to fight the elections.

In the last several months, AAP spokespersons and legislators have constantly targeted the erstwhile BJP-ruled MCD for its garbage mismanagement and inability to deliver on promises made during the 2017 elections. In this context, AAP has also launched a campaign titled 'kude pe jansamvad' for MCD elections where their leaders are seen interacting with voters in a bid to understand their issues with garbage mismanagement and lack of cleanliness in their respective neighborhoods

Earlier this week, AAP launched a MCD 'war room' in order to monitor the daily developments in relation to the campaign. AAP Delhi convenor and Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai while inaugurating the MCD 'war room' said, "The monitoring of activities of our star campaigners will be done from here." As per sources from the party, the star campaigners for AAP will likely resonate and emphasise on the meta

stance of the party which revolves around garbage, landfills and 'safai'.