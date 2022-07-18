MCD constitutes sexual harassment complaint panel afresh after unification of 3 corporations

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has constituted a fresh committee to address complaints related to sexual harassment after the unification of three erstwhile civic bodies. MCD has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment at the workplace.



Chief Architect Neelam Arora has been appointed as the Chairperson of this committee and Deputy Director Hospital Administration Dr. Alka Gupta, Law Officer Surendra Kumar, Deputy Director (Education) Seema Sharma have been appointed as members of the committee. Along with this, a female from an NGO will be drawn from the panel available with the chairperson as and when cases are referred to the committee.

The committee will be redressing any complaints related to sexual harassment of employees at their work place on a priority basis and to take necessary action to provide justice to the complainants.

Deputy Commissioners of all Zones have also been directed to constitute a Zonal/Sub Committee under their jurisdictions. In the Zonal/Sub Committee there shall be not less than four members including the Presiding Officer. The Presiding Officer of the Committee shall be a woman employee at senior level in zonal level. At least one-half of the total Members so nominated shall be women.

Appropriate procedure will be adopted for disposal of complaints regarding sexual harassment cases. The complainant should register her complaint before the sexual harassment committee at the earliest

point of time and in any case within 15 days from the date of occurrence of the alleged incident.

The Committee shall take immediate action to get the matter investigated discreetly or hold an enquiry, if any and will submit its recommendations to the Head of the Organisation for appropriate action including penalty if any, to be imposed.