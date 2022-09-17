MCD conducts special drive to curb mosquito breeding in city

New Delhi: Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the MCD has carried out a massive drive to detect mosquito breeding in the premises of government offices, construction sites, educational institutes, Metro parkings, Metro stations of all the zones.



During the drive, mosquito breeding was found on their premises and the department issued 42 challans and 18 notices. Action against these offices and organisations was taken under DMC (MAlaria & VBD)/Bye-Laws 1975.A Fine of Rs 1,66,600 was also imposed on the defaulters.

Legal measures were taken against defaulters for mosquito-genic condition or breeding was found in Delhi Jal Board Plant Office Keshopur & Nangloi, DDA Horticulture Janakpuri, Kukreja Hospital Rajouri Garden, NITRD TB Hospital Dwarka, Akash Institute IIT-JEE & Medical Dwarka, Police Station Paschim Vihar West & Seelampur, DJB Yamuna Vihar, Govt Sr. Sec. School, Brahampuri, PWD Office Gokulpuri, Delhi Police Academy Sonia Vihar, BSES Kamla Mkt, Metro Station Peeragarhi, PWD Outer ring road Peeragarhi.

This year, the department had issued 82,490 legal notices, 28,846 challans so far against the defaulters. The department concerned had levied administrative charges amounting to Rs 25 lakh from 11,213 defaulters who did not take anti mosquito measures in their land & building premises in spite of notices issued to them.