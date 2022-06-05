MCD: Cheque, DDs to be submitted in name of commissioner only

New Delhi: From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, officials said on Saturday.

Cheques or demand draft submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted, they said.

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations would be kept active till June 5, 2022 so that online payments processed by third party agencies or any cheques in pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had said on Friday.

"The erstwhile SDMC was successfully running an employee payroll system in all its four zones. The same system will be extended to remaining eight zones. With this separate zonal income accounts have been opened in the zones for easy reconciliation and records. The collected amount in these accounts will be transferred to General Accounts of Commissioner, MCD on a weekly basis," the MCD had said.

Meanwhile, a day after MCD launched a 'Jan Sunwai' campaign, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said that additional commissioner and zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to be in field before office starts to inspect and ensure work is being done, and be present in office later to meet people for an hour to redress their problems.