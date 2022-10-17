MCD carries out waste removal drive

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a special C&D waste removal drive in the areas under its jurisdiction. During the campaign, special emphasis was laid on lifting illegal debris from open spaces, vacant plots and backlanes.



With the help of trucks and trolleys, a large quantity of C&D waste was lifted from various zones. These teams also ensured that there is proper disposal of C&D waste after its removal. The drive entailed special focus to resolve malba related complaints registered on MCD 311 App.

In the West Zone, this special malba removal programme was carried out on a large scale in all the wards. During the campaign, around 350 MT malba was removed with the help of JCB and trucks from the areas like Nangloi, Shiv Vihar, Mohan Garden, Vikasnagar, Jal Vihar, Madipur, Punjabi Bagh, Raghubir Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Vishnu Garden, Subhash Nagar, Pratap Nagar, etc. In Shahdara South Zone, about 972 MT of malba was removed from the areas like IP Extension, Seelampur, Pushta Road, Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar and Lake Park etc.

In the South Zone, action was taken in Malviya Nagar, Panchsheel Enclave, Greater Kailash and 70 cubic metres of C & D waste was lifted.

In Shahdara (North) zone also undeclared debris, building material lying at different places was cleaned with the help of loaders. The campaign was carried out at Kardampuri, Babarpur and Seelampur area. In Najafgarh zone also,during the campaign 3 trucks of malba were removed from Railway Road, Raj Nagar and were sent for disposal. In Rohini zone also, about 15 metric tonnes of Malba was removed from areas like Sector 3, 16, 17, Gurdwara Road etc.